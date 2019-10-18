Winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. – Those who may have purchased a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in Peoria should check their numbers; a $100,000 winning ticket was sold Friday.

The Casey’s General Store at 6203 N. Big Hollow Road sold the ticket with that matched the five numbers 13 – 15- 20 – 35 – 37. The retailer will receive a bonus of $1,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.