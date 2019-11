PEORIA, Ill. — Winter is right around the corner, and as those temperatures drop many will struggle to keep the heat on.

Before you let your bill get out of control, one program is there to help. The low-income home energy assistance program helps families subsidize winter heating bills.

This winter’s application process is now open. for more information on income eligibility and find out how to apply, visit the website, or call 877-411-9276).