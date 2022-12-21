(WMBD) — As Central Illinois prepares for a pending storm, cities and towns are instituting parking bans to ensure that snow removal can be done effectively.

Check this list to see what the parking rules will be where you live.

Bloomington

The City of Bloomington will enact a snow route parking ban beginning 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 until 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. All of downtown Bloomington is considered to be a snow route.

Downtown parking garage will be open for use from 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Normal

All streets in the Town of Normal will be under a parking ban beginning 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 until 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.

During the ban, no parked cars are permitted on any streets. Any vehicles parked on the street may be ticketed.

Residents who do not have a driveway or garage can park for free in the parking lots of Normal parks, including Anderson, Fairview, and Underwood.

Morton

The village of Morton has issued a parking ban effective 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 until further notice.

LeRoy

A snow route ban will begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 and will last until snow removal operations are complete. Vehicles parked on posted snow routes will be ticketed and towed.

View a map of all LeRoy snow routes here.

This list will be updated as more information is received.