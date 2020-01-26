Winter Riverfront Market returns to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill.– Peoria’s WinterFront Market returned to the Riverfront Museum, Saturday, with a turnout in the hundreds.

The market, which is normally held in the summer, gives local farmers and businesses a chance to highlight their products.

This year’s market had live music and close to 40 vendors selling food, accessories and local arts and crafts.

Sharon Gramm, director of the RiverFront Association, said the market is a great way to draw attraction to the Riverfront. She said two years ago the association had a market in the river station building and they were so overwhelmed with the response that they decided to continue it and move it to the museum.

Gramm also said she loves when people come to the market because she believes it’s important to support local businesses as many of them depend on the support for income.

“We are a producers only market so all of the produce must be grown by the person selling them,” Gramm said. ” All of the art must be handcrafted by the person selling them. So it is the best of Peoria, so when people come they are shopping locally and it’s so important to shop local and I’m excited to see people come out and support that.”

Gramm also said the winter market is a sample of what they’ll have in the summer. She said she’s excited to see the future growth of local businesses in the downtown area and the warehouse district.

Gramm said the local market is expected to be outdoors in mid-May.