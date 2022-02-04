Winter storm digs much of Illinois out of snow deficit

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — According to National Weather Service Office in Lincoln, much of the state that was in a “snow drought” is now above average in terms of snowfall for the season due in part to the recent winter storm that covered much of Illinois.

There are still parts of the state in a snow deficit for the season, but the recent storm has put a big dent in it. The office’s Warning Coordination Meteorologist, Ed Shimon, said this storm had quite the impact and isn’t very common.

“One you don’t see very often. We average about one six-inch snowfall every other year or so. So, this one reaching up into the 10-to-12-inch range was definitely unusual,” said Shimon.

He said that most of our snowfall in Central Illinois typically occurs in January and February, but there have been a few significant snow events even sneak into March.