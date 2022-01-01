Winter storm warning in effect for most of Central Illinois until Sunday

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A winter storm warning is in effect for much of Central Illinois until Sunday, Jan. 2.

The storm is expected to bring 4-7″ of snow throughout the day Saturday and overnight. Wind chills of 10-15 degrees below zero could be expected into Sunday morning as well.

The warning affects Knox, Stark, Peoria, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Schuyler Counties. This includes the cities of Galesburg, Toulon, Peoria, Lacon, Eureka, Canton, and Rushville.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, most roads are covered with snow.