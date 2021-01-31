Winter weather impacts Bloomington-Normal on Sunday

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Snowfall estimates in McLean County show the area is under a few inches of snow, and with the potential for more snow, people are stocking up on supplies.

Normal Ace Hardware Assistant Manager Guy Gudeman says people are looking for salt, ice scrapers, shovels and more.

He says since opening Sunday morning, the store has been busy, and thinks people will keep coming to in too.

“We’ve got quite a few customers coming in looking for shovels, power shovels, snow blowers, salt and stuff like that. We had to open up a little bit early and let a customer in to get some salt for his driveway and stuff this morning,” said Gudeman.

He says it’s never to early to stock up on supplies, especially with more expected snowfall later this week.