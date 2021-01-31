WINTER WEATHER: Road condition updates in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, most of WMBD’s viewing area is mostly or partly covered with snow.

The Illinois State Police District 6, which includes Pontiac and the surrounding area, is reporting seven crashes from 4 p.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Sunday. All crashes reported property damage only. The department has also received 10 calls for motorists service.

The Tazewell County Emergency Agency is reporting the area received between 1-2 inches of snow. The county’s EMA said the main roads are pretty clear, and plow trucks will be scheduled to start clearing the residential areas.

The Putnam County Sherriff’s office said the County is under a Winter Driving Advisory. The department is warning motorists to watch for black ice as parts of the main roads are still covered with snow.

In McLean County, drivers should take caution when driving on bridges, country, and side roads today because it will be slick from ice and snow, according to the county’s EMA.

Check out photos and current road conditions below:

Current conditions along I-80: Mostly Covered with ice or snow

Current conditions along I-39: Covered with ice or snow





Current conditions along I-74: Partly Covered with ice or snow

Current conditions along I-155: Partly Covered with ice or snow

Current conditions along I-474: Mostly Covered with ice or snow





