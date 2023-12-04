BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)- Alpha Park is home to over 300 decorated Christmas trees, and the North Pole. This year, they’ve decided to add an ice skating rink.

Create A Scene, owner of the ice skating rink, says that the ice is synthetic, making it lower maintenance, easier on beginners, and it’s not going to melt. Limestone Township, Pool Days, and several sponsors combined forces to make the family friendly activity possible.

When visiting the Better Banks Ice Skating Rink, you can also get snacks and hot cocoa at Mrs. Claus’s Snack Shack. Once you’re done with your snacks, you can take a scenic drive to see all the decorated Christmas trees around the park.

Sandi Beck, President of Pool Days, says she just wants everyone to feel joy when they visit Alpha Park this holiday season. “I hope the community gets joy and fun and a sense of community, just like at our pool days in the summer.”

The ice skating rink will be open from Friday, Dec. 8th until Sunday, Dec. 17th. Limestone Township Supervisor, Derek Roemer, says that it takes over 200 volunteers to keep the winter wonderland running. “Since we usually do a summer festival, we thought this would add a nice winter element. So we will still have Pool Days in the summer and then Pool Days Ice Skating Rink here in December.”

For more information, visit, http://limestonetownship.org.