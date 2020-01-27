Winterfest honors German traditions

PEORIA, Ill.– An annual event celebrating german traditions was held in Peoria on Sunday.

Winterfest takes place every year at the Lindenhof lodge on the northside of town. This event features German food beer and entertainment.

Many even dressed in traditional German attire while eating and drinking German fare. The celebration pays tribute to historical German culture.

“Winterfest is our homage to the festivals of ore and Scandanavian, Nothern German countries where they always have winter celebrations before the spring showed up,” said Jeff Pulfer.

The next event is set for February 16th, Wurstfest. It’s a tasty way to pay homage to german sausages.