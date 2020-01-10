Wisconsin homicide suspect might have fled to Peoria, police say

PEORIA, Ill. — Wisconsin police believe a homicide suspect possibly fled to Peoria.

Twenty-seven-year-old Shavonte Thompson of La Crosse is wanted in connection to the Nov. 2 shooting death of Javier Hall. Hall was discovered shot in an alley.

According to CBS 58 in Milwaukee, La Crosse police received reports that Thompson fled to Peoria, as well as Rochester, Minnesota. He also has ties to Milwaukee and Chicago.

A warrant has been issued for Thompson’s arrest.

He also has a warrant for a separate shooting incident in La Crosse in the summer of 2019. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

We’ve reached out to the Peoria Police Department for comment.