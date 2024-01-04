PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Police on Wednesday arrested a Wisconsin man for allegedly possessing a stolen gun and vehicle while in Peoria.

According to preliminary information from the state police, a trooper pulled over a blue Dodge truck at approximately 3:16 a.m. near Monroe and Fayette streets. After determining the truck was stolen, the trooper took the driver, 28-year-old Mason Farris, into custody.

It was also learned Farris had an active warrant from another state. A stolen firearm was also inside the vehicle, according to the state police.

Farris was booked into the Peoria County Jail on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, obstructing identification and for having the active warrant.