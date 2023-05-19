BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, Wish Bone Canine Rescue held its annual Wags & Wishes fundraising gala at the Double Tree Hotel. The rescue puts the funds towards dog operations throughout the year. They specialize in rescuing dogs from kill shelters.

The event included games, a silent auction and a pooch parade showcasing dogs available for adoption. The highlight of the night was the announcement that as of Wednesday the rescue purchased the old Kruger Animal Hospital located on Hovey Avenue in Normal. Board President Dana Altenburger said it’s good news after the non-profit lost a building a few years ago.

“We lost a building, so we’ve kind of been working out of a storefront. So, we’ve haven’t been able to help as many dogs as we use to help,” she said.

Since it’s founding in 2009 Wish Bone Canine Rescue has completed over 6,800 adoptions.