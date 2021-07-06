Art pieces delayed, local kids create signs for Donovan Sculpture Garden

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Five new sculptures are coming to the Donovan Park Sculpture Garden in Peoria.

The garden was made possible through a partnership between the Peoria and Urbana Park Districts and Build Peoria.

Sculpture Garden volunteer Bruce Brown said one sculpture was unveiled in February, but the remaining sculptures are being delayed.

In the meantime, there are concrete slabs and signs indicating where the art pieces will eventually go. Kids at the Children’s Playhouse in Peoria also decorated their own art to temporarily put in those spots.

Brown also said it is going to draw people to the park, and said many come to the area for nearby trails.

“The concept of Donovan Sculpture Garden wasn’t merely ‘Oh, there’s a piece of art in the woods’, but it was to cause us to be community builders, to bring people into Donovan Park and the sculpture garden that otherwise wouldn’t be,” said Brown.

He said involving the kids at the Children’s Playhouse in the park and garden was a way to get them involved in the community and use their creativity.

“Imagine being able to go in there and play in an environment with things that you only dream about and they’re reality. That’s what builds the future of the community, so we’re here as community builders and what great material we have to work with,” said Brown.

In total, the garden will feature six sculptures. Brown said the remaining ones could be delivered by the end of July to mid-August.