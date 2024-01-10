PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Residential streets will continue to be treated and plowed Wednesday night ahead of a likely second round of snow that could hit as early as Thursday night.

According to forecasts, Peoria and the surrounding areas could see well more than three inches of snow and possibly closer to six inches. That comes after a storm Tuesday dumped four to five inches of snow on the city.

Peoria’s “snowfighters,” the name for its plow drivers, clear the streets by using 21 routes to hit the main roads. Then come the residential streets. Each route’s set of secondary roads are subdivided into three groups, A, B and C.

Each storm, the rotation of the three subgroups shifts, to make sure no set of streets is always first or last, said Sie Maroon, the city’s Public Works deputy director.

Crews will continue Wednesday night to finish the secondary routes and prep them by pretreating with chemicals for the next storm, expected to hit Thursday evening.

With bitter cold temperatures coming and up to six inches of snow possible, City Hall is “encouraging” residents to stay home, if possible, while the storm is happening. If you must get out, Maroon said, drive with extreme caution, and to allow yourself extra time and distance between yourself and other vehicles.