With insurance reimbursements, many are trying to get their hands on rapid tests

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Since Saturday, Jan. 15, health insurance companies are now mandated by the federal government to reimburse the cost of at-home COVID-19 rapid tests. Now, many are trying to get their hands on the often limited and expensive tests.

Corey Dolan, the owner of Preckshot Pharmacy and Compounding Center, said he secured multiple suppliers for rapid tests. He said he continues to work daily to make connections to secure more tests and maintain a steady supply.

“We haven’t even had to limit our supply, we’ve sold out maybe a couple times for like a day or two,” Dolan said. “But then, another supplier, it kicks in, and we’re able to get it there. So it’s just all about relationship building and staying connected to the people who are able to get the tests for you.”

The rapid tests are kept behind the counter at Preckshot in order to prevent stealing, Dolan said.

The tests are selling for $50, and Dolan said that is the only way to keep them in stock. He said he has to pay a premium price from suppliers, so he has no choice but to charge more.

“In the foreseeable future, the way we have our supply chain kind of made up, we get shipments multiple times a week. So, I, at this time, don’t see us running out,” Dolan said.

He also asked that his customers refrain from calling the pharmacy when possible, since it is overwhelmed with phone calls.

He said if they sell out of rapid tests, he will make a post on Preckshot’s Facebook page.