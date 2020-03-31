With more people at home, plumbers are seeing an increase in plumbing issues

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local plumbers are reminding people what they can and can’t flush down the toilet.

Plumbers say with more people at home, they’re seeing an increase in calls and plumbing issues.

Brad Arnold with Arnold & Sons plumbing says the only thing you should flush is toilet paper. Things like wipes, tissues and paper towels may say it’s safe but cause expensive issues.

“You’re dealing with something in the realm of anywhere between three and six thousand dollars in a lot of cases just to excavate down, repair the problem,” said Arnold.

As essential workers, Arnold says employees are taking precautions and following CDC recommendations and guidelines.

The Illinois Commerce Commission also released guidelines for what not to flush.

ICC says grease (fats and oils), cleaning and baby wipes, paper towels, toilet seat covers, diapers, feminine hygiene products, dental floss, cleaning brush refills, Q-tips, cotton balls, engine oils, chemicals, and paints, food waste, razor blades, latex materials, medicine, and bandages should never be flushed or put down a drain. These items should be put in the trash.

“If things that don’t break down are in the way of that flow, you’re going to have a backup and that’s when we’re gonna get the phone call,” said Arnold.