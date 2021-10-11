With shipping delays, local retailers are ordering holiday merchandise early

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Supply chain disruptions are likely to impact when gifts will be delivered this holiday season.

CBS News reported the president of the United Parcel Service (UPS) said to “order your Christmas presents now.”

According to U.S.News, shipping delays are almost inevitable this holiday season. Plus, over 60 percent of the population will order online, according to a survey.

Local stores in Central Illinois are already gearing up for holiday shopping too. One such retailer is Hello Poppy in Peoria, owned by Justice Parker. She said she already ordered her winter holiday inventory.

She also said customers are coming in to buy outfits for holidays like Christmas and New Year’s Eve.