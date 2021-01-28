Witness refuses to take oath, testifies anyway in Bloomington triple-murder case

BLOOMINGOTN, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible witness in a triple murder refused to take the oath but testified anyway.

The oath normally precedes sworn testimony and requires a commitment to tell the truth. Thursday, Jan. 28, during the trial of a Bloomington man accused of killing three on Father’s Day weekend in 2018, the witness refused.

“You do realize in going ahead and presenting false testimony to the court or in response to questions being asked, (it) could subject you to contempt of court or possible perjury. Do you understand that?” asked Judge Casey Costigan.

The witness agreed they were aware, and confirmed they were still unwilling to take the oath.

The man is a cousin of the accused, Sydney Mays, and was called by the state to testify about his alleged involvement in helping hide Mays clothing from the crime scene.

Mays cousin was allowed to testify after the judge warned him that if he lied, he could face a perjury charge.

Refusing to take the oath is an uncommon practice, and “almost unheard of”.

“It should be as though they didn’t have any force or effect to their testimony, to what they said. However, it does require an objection for the error to be in the record, and if no one objected, then it is considered not preserved, and it is waived as an issue,” said attorney Robert Parker.

Parker said the decision could have been influenced by the trial being a bench trial, and not up to jurors to decipher witness testimony.

In the courtroom Thursday, prosecutors tried to point to a botched getaway by calling on friends of the accused killer to testify about how Mays attempted to get out of town after the crime, without much luck.

During the line of questioning, it was explained Mays attempted to flee to Peoria when the original getaway care broke down.

A witness who was with Mays after the alleged crime said Mays was quiet and even texted him to say, “You’re making me tweek” to express his own discomfort.

The witness confirmed to prosecutors it is not uncommon for Mays to be quiet sometimes.

Throughout the day, multiple witnesses were called to the stand, with most saying they could not recall the events that happened back in 2018.

The trial will continue tomorrow- the expected final day of witness testimony.

Mays has yet to testify on his own behalf.

If convicted, he will face life in prison.