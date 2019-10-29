Witness testifies to identifying teen accused of murder on day one of his trial

PEORIA, Ill. — Jurors in Peoria County court heard emotional witness testimony on day one of a teen’s murder trial.

14-year old Zaveon Marks is accused of shooting and killing another teen during a botched robbery in June. Prosecutors laid out evidence in the case on the first day of testimony. Investigators pointed to surveillance pictures showing the victim 16-year-old Zarious Fair and Marks in the same area at the same time.

It could be witness testimony that plays the biggest role in the case though. A 16-year old girl took the stand testifying she had a relationship with Zarious Fair and witnessed his murder. She said on June 12 she lost her first love. The girl testified she directed police to Zaveon Marks by pulling up his Facebook page and identifying him as the person who pulled the trigger.

Her statements, however, do present a sticking point for prosecutors. She originally told police Marks had on a black hoodie. Surveillance pictures show him in a red and white striped sweatshirt near the scene of the crime. Marks’ defense attorneys implied that another teen who was with Marks could instead have fired the gun.

Investigators say Fair was shot three times and was still breathing when he was found on the sidewalk.

The trial is scheduled to resume Wednesday morning.