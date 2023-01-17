PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Witnesses to the Sunday arson of Planned Parenthood on Knoxville Ave. in Peoria have given a description of the suspect to police. The arsonist was described as a white male with medium-length hair wearing flannel and heavy work boots.

A female witness who lives on W Hanssler St. said the attacker was carrying “something that looked similar to a lunchbox,” according to the police report. She observed the man run behind Planned Parenthood, punch out a small window and throw the box inside the building.

The attacker then drove away in a maroon-red compact pickup truck, which police said could be a Chevrolet S10. Shortly after, the witness said she saw flames inside the building.

Police said a male witness, who also lives on W Hanssler St., gave them a similar account.

Planned Parenthood said they are working with patients to reschedule their appointments at other locations. They are offering transportation to appointments if needed.

On Tuesday, a fence was put up around the building and additional windows were boarded up.

Jennifer Walsh, CEO and president of Planned Parenthood of Illinois, said “this act of vandalism will have a devastating impact on the community’s ability to access birth control, cancer screenings, and gender-affirming care.”