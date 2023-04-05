BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Tickets are still on sale for Wiz Khalifa’s upcoming April 19 concert at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

The “Good Trip” tour is a seven-city tour that features Joey BadA$$, Berner, Smoke DZA, and Chevy Woods.

The tour comes on the heels of the release of Spinning Gold, in which Wiz plays George Clinton. The film, which opened on March 31, is a biopic about Neil Bogart, the founder of Casablanca Records in the 1970s.

Tickets are available at the Arena Box Office at 309-434-2843 or online at Ticketmaster.