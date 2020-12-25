WMBD celebrates Christmas

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Travel restrictions and COVID-19 mitigations make the holidays look very different this year. Many families are unable to gather for Christmas. Barrack's Cater Inn created a safe alternative to cooking at home.

President Jim Barrack and the inn’s employees stride to and from cars, braving the cold to hand-off pans of holiday cheer to 130 families for Christmas Day.