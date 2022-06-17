CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The third Friday of June, Nexstar celebrates its annual Founder’s Day of Giving.

Created by our CEO Perry Sook who hoped to inspire continued volunteerism, 116 Nexstar stations around the country volunteer.

Nexstar is mindful that a movement starts at home and will only grow from small acts of kindness in each of our local communities.

“We have a small staff and we would not be able to do all this work by ourselves anyways, matter of fact, some of the early demolition was done by a local church group and some of our hope builders volunteers, so volunteers are really huge for this project,” said Rich Draeger, development manager for the South Side Mission.

Kicking the day off in Peoria, WMBD employees headed to the South Side Mission to help prepare it for the youth culinary program. Employees also did some demolishing, and helped take down shelving units, but WMBD did not stop there.

“The biggest part of the project will probably be over at the warehouse which is the former youth building and that will include, stripping cove base, preparing and then painting the walls, so that we can open that up in conjunction with the new thrift store that we’re going to have here in the south end,” said Draeger.

Also this year, the Baby Fold in Bloomington is celebrating 120 years of serving the community.

“All these baby items and the fidget toys, they are going directly to help the kids and families here in Bloomington-Normal. Every single year, the baby fold is helping 1,200 kids and families every single year to grow up and become the best versions of themselves,” said Sam Guillory, director of development for the Baby Fold.

To help their cause, WMBD’s Bloomington Bureau held a donation drive.

WMBD collected monetary donations, literally bus loads of supplies, and received food donations.