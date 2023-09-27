PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Most of the old Taft homes on Peoria’s north side have been demolished, but now former residents are moving into units being built right next door, Providence Pointe.

WMBD got a sneak peek of the brand new one to five-bedroom units on Wednesday. When construction is finished, there will be 142 affordable housing units.

The units will be income-based and have vinyl flooring, central heat, and A-C, appliances with all utilities included. New safety measures have also been installed, including cameras throughout the property and license plate readers.

Some former Taft residents have already moved into the new Providence Pointe units. One says she likes the layout of the units because she’s meeting her neighbors.

Erica Jones is a resident and would go on to say, “I like the way they put the buildings so we are facing each other everybody’s still united.”

She continued, “We get to learn from each other we get to know a lot of other residents that we didn’t know because we were separated and spread apart so much.”

The CEO of the Peoria Housing Authority Armeca N. Crawford says this is just the beginning of opportunity for the area.

“What I am hoping that Providence Pointe will do is become an anchor to what’s to come in this area of the community. So we start with the housing here, and my hope is that we work together collaboratively with other stakeholders and community leaders to bring about other amenities in this area,” said Crawford

Former Taft residents have first priority when it comes to filling up the Providence Pointe units.

Anyone interested in applying can call (309)966-0425