PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday, June 16 is WMBD annual Founder’s Day of Caring.

WMBD is excited to be volunteering at Miller Park Zoo from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Peoria Family House from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Our Volunteers will work on landscaping, gardening and animal food prep at the Miller Park Zoo and doing work on outdoor maintenance, indoor maintenance, cleaning, meal service and fixer upper work at Peoria Family House.

Members of the public interested in volunteering are welcome.

The Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring was established in 2016 and is held on the third Friday of June. It was created by Nexstar CEO Perry Sook to inspire volunteerism from more than 100 Nexstar stations across the country.

The Miller Park Zoo and Peoria Family House is two of three organizations WMBD will be volunteering with during Founder’s Day this year.