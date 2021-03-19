Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Mr. Food
Black History Month
Top Stories
Mobile app launched to keep Peoria and Tazewell County voters informed
Video
Body of missing Peoria woman found in river Thursday
WMBD News at 4
Live
All public Illinois universities will soon use the common application
Coronavirus
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Kurt’s Korner
Top Stories
Prep Sports Recap for March 18, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Extra Effort: Alli Fuller with a Full Plate as a Tremont Senior
Video
Top Stories
Volleyball Recap For March 17, 2021
Video
Kendrick Green, Christian Uphoff Work Out for NFL Scouts Wednesday
Video
Prep Sports Recap for March 16, 2021: Volleyball Opens, Soccer Continues
Video
‘Leaving Is Hard,’ but Scott Carlson Ready for Basketball Retirement
Video
Community
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Central Illinois Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Sponsored Content: Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Contests
Support Local
Open For Business
Sponsored Content: Get Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For WMBD TV
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newsletter
Search
Search
Search
WMBD News at 4
Local News
Posted:
Mar 19, 2021 / 03:58 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 19, 2021 / 04:01 PM CDT
Latest Local News
Mobile app launched to keep Peoria and Tazewell County voters informed
Video
Body of missing Peoria woman found in Illinois river Thursday
Video
WMBD News at 4
Live
More Local News