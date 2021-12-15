WMBD partners with ImpactLife to drive up donors during the holiday season

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — ImpactLife in Peoria is facing less blood being given compared to the actual need for blood. WMBD is partnering with ImpactLife with a blood drive to help drive up donors during the holidays.

“During the holiday season, we typically have less blood drives booked, and we have less donors come out and donate,” said Cassandra Schoonover, Donor Relations Consultant at ImpactLife.

She said that with the season getting so busy for many, some wait until after the holidays to give blood.

“The important thing to remember is that those patients that are needing those life-saving blood products, they can’t wait until after the holiday season,” she said. “So it really is imperative that people come out and donate before the holidays.”

Currently, the need for blood at ImpactLife is 3,600 units to meet the patient’s needs at hospitals. Schoonover said the projections for the next few weeks show a lower supply than what is needed.

She said the recent devastation in southern states due to storm damage proves how vital it is to have a consistent blood supply.

WMBD and ImpactLife are partnering to hold a blood drive Dec. 20 at the Ball Room located inside the Par-a-Dice Hotel Casino. This will run from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. While appointments are required, Schoonover said there are plenty of spots available.

“It’s a great time to give back, you know, aside from those monetary things we can do at the holidays and those feel-good things, this is another great way to be able to give back to your community by giving blood and saving lives,” Schoonover said.

To sign up for the blood drive on Dec. 20, go to bloodcenter.org/peoria.