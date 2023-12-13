PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD employees rang bells Wednesday, Dec. 13 for a cause.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., station employees were ringing bells for the Salvation Army in front of the Hobby Lobby on University Street in Peoria.

The donations collected go toward youth programs, veteran and family services, and to help people in the Central Illinois area overcome poverty, amongst many other services.

WMBD is competing against 93.3 The Drive, KZ 102.3, WCIC, 105.9 The Wolf, and Mix 106.9 to see who can raise the most money for the non-profit. To donate, click here.