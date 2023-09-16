PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Eureka College football has started the season 3-0 for the first time since 2018 with a thrilling 35-28 win over Rockford.

Illinois, Illinois State, and Illinois Wesleyan all lost Saturday afternoon.

In high school soccer, Normal Community beat Morton 1-0, Washington and U-High played to a 0-0 draw, and Dunlap defeated SHG 6-0.

Washington swimming came in second in the Irish Relays in Peoria, finishing just four points behind Plainfield.

Dunlap and Eureka girl’s cross country finished second and third respectively at a meet in Dunlap Saturday morning. In the boys race, Eureka took first as a team.

In tennis, Richwoods’ senior Julia Wojtowicz earned her 100th high school victory at a tournament hosted by Richwoods and Dunlap.