CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) – WMBD-TV/WYZZ is preparing for its “2022 Day of Caring” event and you’re invited to participate!
On Friday, June 17, employees of WMBD-TV/WYZZ will be hosting multiple community service projects as part of Nexstar Media Group’s Founders Day celebration.
How can I help?
Join the WMBD-TV/WYZZ team at the station’s Bloomington bureau (2714 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington) on Friday, June 17 as we collect new donations for The Baby Fold from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The Normal-based non-profit is celebrating 120 years of serving local families in need. Below is the list of new items The Baby Fold has requested from the public:
Baby Needs:
- Baby gates
- Pull-Ups (not diapers)
- Infant play mats/activity mats/tummy time mats
- Aveeno Baby Eczema cream
- Space-saving high chairs (high chair that sits on top of regular chair)
- Pack-n-Plays
- Convertible 4-in-1 car seats
- Strollers
- Bumbo baby seats
- Boppy pillows
- Breastfeeding supplies, including storage bags
Other Needs:
- Gift cards for gas stations, box stores (Wal-Mart, Target), grocery stores, and fast food restaurants (the highest need)
- Toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies
- Pop-it fidget toys (very high need)
- Over the ear headphones (not ear buds)
- Heating pads
- Chewlry (chewable jewelry)
- Spanish board games and books
To learn more about The Baby Fold, visit the group’s website.