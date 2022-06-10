CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) – WMBD-TV/WYZZ is preparing for its “2022 Day of Caring” event and you’re invited to participate!

On Friday, June 17, employees of WMBD-TV/WYZZ will be hosting multiple community service projects as part of Nexstar Media Group’s Founders Day celebration.

How can I help?

Join the WMBD-TV/WYZZ team at the station’s Bloomington bureau (2714 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington) on Friday, June 17 as we collect new donations for The Baby Fold from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The Normal-based non-profit is celebrating 120 years of serving local families in need. Below is the list of new items The Baby Fold has requested from the public:

Baby Needs:

Baby gates

Pull-Ups (not diapers)

Infant play mats/activity mats/tummy time mats

Aveeno Baby Eczema cream

Space-saving high chairs (high chair that sits on top of regular chair)

Pack-n-Plays

Convertible 4-in-1 car seats

Strollers

Bumbo baby seats

Boppy pillows

Breastfeeding supplies, including storage bags

Other Needs:

Gift cards for gas stations, box stores (Wal-Mart, Target), grocery stores, and fast food restaurants (the highest need)

Toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies

Pop-it fidget toys (very high need)

Over the ear headphones (not ear buds)

Heating pads

Chewlry (chewable jewelry)

Spanish board games and books

To learn more about The Baby Fold, visit the group’s website.