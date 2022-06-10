CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) – WMBD-TV/WYZZ is preparing for its “2022 Day of Caring” event and you’re invited to participate!

On Friday, June 17, employees of WMBD-TV/WYZZ will be hosting multiple community service projects as part of Nexstar Media Group’s Founders Day celebration.

How can I help?

Join the WMBD-TV/WYZZ team at the station’s Bloomington bureau (2714 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington) on Friday, June 17 as we collect new donations for The Baby Fold from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The Normal-based non-profit is celebrating 120 years of serving local families in need. Below is the list of new items The Baby Fold has requested from the public:

Baby Needs:

  • Baby gates
  • Pull-Ups (not diapers)
  • Infant play mats/activity mats/tummy time mats
  • Aveeno Baby Eczema cream
  • Space-saving high chairs (high chair that sits on top of regular chair)
  • Pack-n-Plays
  • Convertible 4-in-1 car seats
  • Strollers
  • Bumbo baby seats
  • Boppy pillows
  • Breastfeeding supplies, including storage bags

Other Needs:

  • Gift cards for gas stations, box stores (Wal-Mart, Target), grocery stores, and fast food restaurants (the highest need)
  • Toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies
  • Pop-it fidget toys (very high need)
  • Over the ear headphones (not ear buds)
  • Heating pads
  • Chewlry (chewable jewelry)
  • Spanish board games and books

To learn more about The Baby Fold, visit the group’s website.