WMBD-TV’s antenna swap

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — We’re gearing up for our frequency switch, as directed by the FCC.

On Jan. 18, WMBD-TV will be moving to a new frequency, as directed by the FCC. The antenna has been swapped out and we’re adding some of the finishing touches.

If you use an antenna to receive WMBD-TV, you will need to simply rescan your TV. To rescan, use your remote and click on “Menu”. Go to the “Channels” tab, click enter or ok. Click on “scan channels or find channels” and start the scanning process. You can usually find instructions by pressing the “set-up” or “menu” buttons on your remote control if you are having problems.

This does not affect cable or satellite TV subscribers or people who watch TV over the internet.

For more information: