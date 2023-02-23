PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– WMBD/WYZZ were allowed access to yesterday’s IHSA basketball games after originally being denied entry.

On Wednesday, our own Darronte Matthews had been denied access during the early part of the evening.

It wasn’t until later in the night that our reporter Breanna Rittman was able to enter the facility. The reasoning behind this was enhanced security at IHSA games from recent gun violence in the Peoria area.

The effectiveness of enhanced restrictions and security had already been under scrutiny when Breanna Rittman saw a spectator come to the game, walk straight up to the ticket window – without any pass supposedly required by others and the restrictions put in place for these games – and purchased a ticket on the spot. When asked about the additional security measures, he responded, “It’s a sign of the times.”

Peoria Police have confirmed that enhanced security will be present at Friday’s games.