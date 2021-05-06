WMBD/WYZZ recipient of Murow Award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The team at WMBD/WYZZ was awarded a regional Murrow Award in the category Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, for Together We Rise: A WMBD/WYZZ Townhall Special.

The segment was spearheaded by anchors Shelbey Roberts and Eugene Daniels.

“Together We Rise was such a needed platform for Central Illinois last summer. It came at a time of pain and re-lived trauma for so many in this country, particularly Black communities,” Roberts said. “It’s humbling to see the program is still being so well-received station-wide, community-wide and now with a Edward R. Murrow award.”

The video can be viewed here.