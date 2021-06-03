WMBD/WYZZ welcomes Kyreon Lee to the morning team

PEORIA, Ill. – The WMBD/WYZZ family welcomes a new member next week.

Kyreon Lee joins the team as co-host of both WMBD this Morning and Good Day Central Illinois. Lee will join Matt Sheehan and Meteorologist Molly Naslund. All three will also bring you WMBD News at Noon each weekday.

Kyreon comes to the WMBD/WYZZ team from KRCG in Jefferson City, Missouri. She has been there for the past three years. She spent her time there as a reporter and anchor. Kyreon is a University of Missouri graduate and is originally from Fayette, Missouri.

Kyreon will first appear on the morning shows on Tuesday. She replaces Shelbey Roberts who moved to the evening anchor team last week.

She is moving to the area with her fiancé and their baby girl.