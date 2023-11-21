PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Celebrating 50 Santa Claus Parades in Peoria. The man behind the mic, Bob Larson, will be emceeing the parade this Black Friday.

Two people are synonymous with the Peoria Area Community Event’s (pace) yearly Santa Claus Parade: Santa and Bob Larson.

This year, while PACE is celebrating the 136th parade, Larson will conduct his 50th live broadcast for WMBD-TV.

“Bob is an individual (and) Bob is an institution,” said former co-anchor and Santa Parade co-host Shelli Dankoff. “I mean that in a good way. He is so beloved in central Illinois. Honestly, I don’t know what it is like to have the Santa parade without Bob.”

Shelli Dankoff was Bob’s former co-anchor from 1993 to 1999. Within that time frame, they also co-hosted the parade, side by side until once again in 2022.

“Last year, I got to come back in 2022 because Rebecca (Brumfield) was on maternity leave,” said Dankoff. “The super cool thing about Bob doing the Santa Parade was it was like there hadn’t been a 20-year gap. It has been 20 years between co-hosting the parade and in some ways, it was like we didn’t miss a beat.”

Another co-host impressed by Larson’s dedication is Lisa Miller. She anchored the morning show on WMBD from 2003 to 2013. She sat beside Larson at the Santa Parade starting in 2006.

“Of course when Santa comes down, Santa is so excited to see Bob each and every year and Bob really excited to see Santa,” said Lisa Miller, former Santa Parade co-host. “So it’s a big thrill to stand next to him in the broadcast booth for seven years to watch that excitement through him and to learn from him. I had never hosted a parade before the Santa Claus parade and I learned from the best.”

Miller said Larson is a central Illinois legend.

“He really loves Peoria and all traditions and everything that makes central Illinois such a special place to live,” said Miller. “I think that is what makes the Santa Claus Parade so special. That’s’ probably why Bob has wanted to do it for so long.”

You can watch the longest continuous-running Santa Claus Parade live on Channel 31 on Friday, November 24, at 9:30 a.m. with Bob Larson and current co-host, Rebecca Brumfield.

