PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– WMBD/WYZZ’s own Sheridan Hurtig spoke with 4 groups of students at Annie Jo Gordon Community Learning Center and Elise Ford Allen Academy.

The 5th through 8th graders are a part of Ready, Set, Go. Run by Brandy Bryant, the students go on field trips and talk with professionals about their field of work.

The full-service community school program is federally funded through a grant from the Department of Education.

They learn about career options through success coaches, along with receiving academic tutoring.