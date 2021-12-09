WMBD’s Vice President and General Manager to retire after 40 years in the news business

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After spending 40 years in the news business, WMBD and WYZZ’s Vice President and General Manager is ready to retire.

Kevin Harlan worked at WMBD from 2002 to 2006 and came back in 2015. Now, he is ready to move on.

Harlan plans on moving to St. Louis with his wife after he retires, where their daughter is currently working towards her master’s degree and recently announced her engagement.

He is also a trained percussionist and designs percussion instruments for symphonies around the world, so continuing his designs will be his retirement job.

“I’m at the station every day for 12 hours or so, and I love the television station, I love the people, and I love Peoria, but sometimes you just say ‘It’s time to slow down,'” Harlan said.

Through his years at the station, raising money and volunteering for Easter Seals, and participating in the Telethon have been the memories he has cherished most.

Harlan said, “It’s melancholy. I still have energy. As I like to say to people, I’ve got gas in my tank, I just don’t have a full tank. So, it’s just time to slow down and at 67, I think I deserve a little time to slow down.”

Harlan’s last day at the station will be Dec. 31.