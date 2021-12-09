Woman accused of hit-and-run that killed 10-year-old Troy Erving pleads not guilty

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday, a Peoria woman accused of a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of 10-year-old Troy Erving appeared physically in court.

Brunswig was charged with four counts related to the incident, including two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, one count of aggravated driving under the influence (cocaine), and driving with a suspended license.

Thursday, a public defender representing Brunswig entered pleas of not guilty on all counts.

Court documents state Brunswig is accused of hitting Erving while driving near NE Glen Oak Avenue and NE Starr Terrace on Nov. 9, while driving on a suspended license with cocaine in her system. Erving was sent to the hospital and declared dead on Nov. 12.

Brunswig will be back in court on Feb. 3, 2022.