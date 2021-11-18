Woman accused of hit-and-run that killed 10-year-old appears in court for two unrelated drug-related charges

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two not guilty pleas regarding drug charges have been entered for a Peoria woman.

Karrie Brunswig is also being accused of causing the hit-and-run that killed 10-year-old Tory Irving. However, the two charges she pleaded not guilty to are unrelated and happened months before.

Brunswig was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) on June 7. That charge could carry one to three years in prison and is probational.

Additionally, she was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 16. That charge could carry two to five years in prison and is probational.

Brunswig was appointed a public defender and a not guilty plea for both charges was entered on her behalf. She will appear back in court for a scheduling conference regarding these charges on Feb. 3.