Woman accused of killing 4-year-old child appears in Tazewell County court

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – A Tazewell County woman accused of beating and killing her boyfriend’s son appeared in court Thursday, April 15.

Lesli Jett of East Peoria will stand trial for the death of 4-year-old Tate Thurman. She faces four felonies including three counts of first-degree murder.

In March 2020, she pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Thursday, a judge set additional pre-trial hearings for Jett. Those hearings will take place throughout the month of May.

Jett’s trial is expected to begin during the week of June 28.