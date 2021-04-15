Woman accused of killing 4-year-old child appears in Tazewell County court

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – A Tazewell County woman accused of beating and killing her boyfriend’s son appeared in court Thursday, April 15.

Lesli Jett of East Peoria will stand trial for the death of 4-year-old Tate Thurman. She faces four felonies including three counts of first-degree murder.

In March 2020, she pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Thursday, a judge set additional pre-trial hearings for Jett. Those hearings will take place throughout the month of May.

Jett’s trial is expected to begin during the week of June 28.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News