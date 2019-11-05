Woman accused of stealing money from elderly to appear in court

PEORIA, Ill. — The woman accused of stealing money from elderly and disabled people at Glen Oak Towers in Peoria is back in custody.

Kelly Gibson was arrested in August of 2018 and was indicted the following month. Police say she stole rent money and tell tenants they owed rent from prior months.

This past summer, Gibson failed to show up to court, so law enforcement put out a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested on Tuesday morning and taken to the Peoria County Jail.

Gibson is set to appear in court Thursday morning.

Her bond has been set at $5,000.