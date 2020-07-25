Woman allegedly jumps off Bob Michel Bridge, no one found

After hours of searching for her body, the only thing found in the search was a pair of women's shoes

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman’s body has not been located since witnesses reported a woman jumping off the Bob Michel Bridge Friday afternoon.

According to a written statement from the Peoria Fire Department, “multiple” people near the bridge told first responders they saw a lady jump off the bridge at around 4:40 p.m. Friday. Visitors at the Embassy Suites told East Peoria Police that they witnessed a female yelling for help while fighting against the strong water currents.

There was a search team deployed to take pictures and dive and search but a body wasn’t located. The only thing that was found was a pair of women’s shoes. The fire department said they searched for the woman for hours but terminated the search with no one found.

