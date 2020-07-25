Woman allegedly jumps off Bob Michel Bridge, no one found

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman’s body has not been located since witnesses reported a woman jumping off the Bob Michel Bridge Friday afternoon.
According to a written statement from the Peoria Fire Department, “multiple” people near the bridge told first responders they saw a lady jump off the bridge at around 4:40 p.m. Friday. Visitors at the Embassy Suites told East Peoria Police that they witnessed a female yelling for help while fighting against the strong water currents.
There was a search team deployed to take pictures and dive and search but a body wasn’t located. The only thing that was found was a pair of women’s shoes. The fire department said they searched for the woman for hours but terminated the search with no one found.
Latest Headlines
- Morton High School officially sends off more than 200 graduates
- Illinois Department of Public Health officials announce 1,426 new cases, 12 additional deaths
- Dream Center holds 19th annual Backpack Peoria giveaway
- Chillicothe community steps up to plate to strike out bullying
- Two Central Illinois businesses temporarily close due to COVID-19