WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was arrested after a stabbing incident outside the Trolley bar in West Peoria at approximately 2:12 a.m. Saturday.

According to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, 31-year-old Whitney Pierce was arrested on four counts of aggravated battery with a knife.

During an argument, Pierce stabbed two acquaintances in a vehicle in the parking lot of Trolley bar.

Both acquaintances received non-life-threatening injuries. Pierce also received an injury to her arm. All three were initially transported to the hospital.

Pierce has been booked into the Peoria County Jail.