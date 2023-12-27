PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman’s vehicle with a machete at Laramie Liquors on Christmas Eve.

According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office report, 38-year-old Andrea Hollins was arrested for aggravated assault and criminal property damage.

Deputies were dispatched to Laramie Liquors after a report of a woman in a pink sweater with a machete vandalizing a vehicle. Deputies located Hollins at a bus stop and detained her. They allegedly located a machete in her backpack.

A woman said she was parked in front of Laramie Liquors when Hollins approached her vehicle with a machete and struck her vehicle twice. The woman also said that Hollins threatened to kill her while following her around Laramie Liquors.

Hollins was taken into custody and transported to the Peoria County Jail. She has since been released on a notice to appear later in court.