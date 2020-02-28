Woman arrested for 4-year-old boy’s homicide officially charged with murder, aggravated battery

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The woman arrested for the death of four-year-old Tate Thurman was officially charged with murder.

On Friday, 33-year-old Lesli A. Jett, the girlfriend of Thurman’s father, was charged with three counts of murder with the intent to kill/injure. Additionally, Jett was charged with aggravated battery to a child under 13-years-old and bodily harm.

She was taken into custody during a traffic stop at the Thornton’s in Creve Coeur Wednesday afternoon.

Tazewell County State’s Attorney Stu Umholtz, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, East Peoria Police Chief Steve Roegge, and East Peoria Mayor John Kahl led a press conference Thursday, with each of them saying what Jett originally told law enforcement happened to Thurman did not match his injuries.

“Make no mistake about it, this was an abuse case,” Umholtz said. “This was a case where it was immediately apparent to fire and rescue [crews] that this case was not as Miss Jett described it, as ‘a slip and fall.’ Far from it.”

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said autopsy results showed Thurman suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries and ruled his death a homicide. He also noted the boy’s injuries were “grossly inconsistent” with what Jett had told police, and said Thurman had bruises “from head to toe.”

Harwood said the boy was declared brain dead last Thursday. He died at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

“I went up to the hospital the night he was pronounced brain dead and did an initial examination on Tate and shot well over 100 photographs looking at the injuries. I knew, as a registered nurse and as a trained investigator that what was reported to us was not consistent with that,” Harwood said.

On Feb. 18, crews were called to the 100 block of Jefferson Court in East Peoria at approximately 9:10 a.m. for a report of a child in cardiac arrest. Chief Roegge said emergency crews contacted the police shortly after arrival because the child was covered in bruises and “the nature of the call was suspicious.”

Umholtz said he did not mind “the accused sitting in jail” for some time while formal charges were pending, and that his focus “is going to be holding someone accountable.”

Jett will appear in court Friday afternoon.