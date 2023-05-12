PRINCEVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was arrested in relation to an animal cruelty incident near the 200 block of South Street in Princeville Thursday.

According to a news release from Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, 41-year-old Stacy R. Mueller was arrested on 12 counts of animal cruelty.

Peoria County deputies responded to the residence after a tip from the Peoria County Animal Protective Services (PCAPS). Deputies located 12 dogs locked in a 110-degree shed behind the residence.

One dog was deceased, and there was no food or water in the shed. More animals with signs of malnutrition were located in the residence. 21 animals in total were removed from the residence by PCAPS.

“These were horrible conditions that these dogs and cats were living in. No animal or human could survive in that type of environment for an extended amount of time” Watkins said. “I am thankful for PCAPS for acting on the information as fast as they did, and like I said before, if you abuse an animal, you are going to get charged with everything we can charge you with and you are going to jail.”

Deputies are looking for another individual related to this incident.