KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg woman has been arrested after a violent incident that occurred in the lobby of the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday.

Deputies responded to a report of a fight in the building’s lobby on Thursday, Dec. 15. A male and female victim had been battered, and the female suspect fled before deputies arrived.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Marcresha Jenkins. She was arrested two hours later for domestic battery and aggravated battery.

Jenkins is currently in custody of the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.