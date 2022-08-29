PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police arrested Starr R. Walker, age 33, Sunday for an aggravated assault that left the victim hospitalized.

Police were called to a local hospital at approximately 3:16 p.m. Sunday regarding an earlier assault. They located the male victim who displayed obvious signs of trauma and non-life-threatening injuries, including a stab wound to the hand.

According to the victim, the assault occurred earlier on Sunday at a home in the 1900 block of S. Stanley Street. He told officers that a woman attacked him with multiple weapons.

The woman has been identified as Starr Walker.

Walker was detained without incident when officers returned to the scene of the assault later on Sunday. She was arrested for aggravated assault and aggravated battery, and subsequently transported to Peoria County Jail.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-452, tip411 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000.