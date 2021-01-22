Woman arrested Wednesday for check fraud scheme

LEROY, Ill. (WMBD) — After attempting to use a check from another person’s bank account, a Mahomet woman now sits in the McLean County Jail.

36-year-old Danielle Tarter allegedly delivered a check at the LeRoy IGA on another person’s account and signed their name. The check was returned and the account closed, according to the LeRoy Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police believe businesses between Champaign and Bloomington may also be victims from the same check fraud scheme. The LeRoy P.D. reminds businesses to check someone’s I.D. when accepting checks.

Tarter was taken into custody Wednesday for burglary, forgery, and resisting arrest. She remains at the McLean County Jail.